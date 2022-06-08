SALINA — State police are searching for Daniel M. Wahl, 28, of Oswego County, who was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Mr. Wahl was last seen parking his vehicle on Woodspath Road in the town of Salina in Onondaga County. Mr. Wahl is 6 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or state police at 315-366-6000.
