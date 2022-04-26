MALONE — Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Malone.
Brandon M. King, 17, was last seen leaving his home at about 7 a.m. April 15, state police say.
King is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black clothing.
Anyone with information regarding King’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Matthew Bishop with state police at 518-483-5000 and refer to case No. 10794852.
