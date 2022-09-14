State police seek public’s help in finding wanted Lisbon man

CANTON — State police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Lisbon man wanted on charges stemming from a domestic incident in late August.
In a press release issued Wednesday, state police say that Patrick F. Whitehill, 33, is wanted for several misdemeanor charges following an investigation into domestic incident on Aug. 30 around 7:31 a.m. Mr. Whitehill fled the scene of the domestic incident prior to their arrival, according to troopers.
