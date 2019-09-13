MASSENA — State police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who allegedly stole fuel from a local Stewart’s Shop.
Troopers said at 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 2, at the Stewart’s Shop, 10211 Route 56, a motorist drove off after failing to pay for $43 in fuel. The motorist is described as an older male, balding, with white hair and a beard, driving a gold Chrysler minivan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Michele Dodge at (518) 873-2750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.