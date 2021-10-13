POTSDAM — State police in St. Lawrence County are seeking the public’s help locating a Harrisville man they believe was last seen a week ago.
Gabriel Dunmore, 45, left his job at LaFleur’s Collision & Auto Glass in Norwood for lunch at about noon on Oct. 6, according to police. Troopers say he has not had any contact with anyone since he made a phone call right after leaving for lunch that day.
Mr. Dunmore’s vehicle was located on Sunday, roughly six miles south of LaFleur’s at the Maple Street Stewart’s Shop in Potsdam. He is known to frequent the Potsdam area, according to police.
Mr. Dunmore has brown eyes and brown hair, and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 315-379-0012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.