DEKALB — State police and the Department of Transportation partnered for Operation Hardhat this week in St. Lawrence County.
State police officers, dressed as DOT workers, set up Thursday in an active work zone on Route 11 in DeKalb. Officers were monitoring the zone for Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, including speeding, phone use and seat belt violations. A total of 20 tickets were issued from the zone Thursday.
State police and DOT personnel urge drivers to be responsible in work zones, where speed limits are typically reduced and workers are stationed along the side of the road. Motorists are required to move over a lane when safe and when a vehicle is flashing red, white, blue, amber or green lights.
State speeding fines are doubled in work zones, and two or more speeding violations can lead to a driver license suspension.
Operation Hardhat continues throughout the summer construction season.
