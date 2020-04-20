State police and St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies over the weekend responded to several reports of domestic incidents across the county.
Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday arrested Jeffrey L. Hartson, 45, of Winthrop, on charges of third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing in connection to an alleged incident at Mr. Hartson’s McIntyre Road residence on Friday.
Deputies allege Mr. Hartson intentionally caused injury to another person and obstructed the breathing of that person during the incident.
An order of protection was issued in favor of the alleged victim.
State police around 5:45 p.m. Saturday arrested Joshua J. Ladouceur, 27, of Ogdensburg, on charges of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree menacing, both felonies, and violating Environmental Conservation Law by illegal discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor. He was also cited with a disorderly conduct violation.
Troopers allege Mr. Ladouceur menaced another man with a shotgun and fired two rounds into the air outside a Haggert Road residence in Ogdensburg. No injuries were reported.
Sheriff’s deputies assisted at the scene, and Mr. Ladouceur was released under probation supervision.
State police around 5:50 p.m. Sunday arrested Adriannah M. Sirles, 22, of Massena, on charges of second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors, and first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
Troopers allege Ms. Sirles menaced a man with a knife in the presence of a 2-year-old child and an 11-month-old child at a Bucktown Road residence in Massena.
