GOUVERNEUR — State police conducted an underage alcohol-sale enforcement operation across St. Lawrence County on Oct. 30.
Police said that all 11 targeted businesses complied.
These businesses were Stewart’s Shops in Canton and Gouverneur; 7-Eleven in Gouverneur; Tripp’s in Fowler; Sliders in Harrisville; Main Street Market in Edwards; Family Dollar in Gouverneur and DeKalb Junction; Snack Shop in Richville; Kinney Drugs in Gouverneur; and Dollar General in Gouverneur.
Police said that businesses were checked using an officer in plain clothes, as well as one or several underage operatives who could not lie about their age or provide a false birth date.
