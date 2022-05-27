WATERTOWN — New York State Police will increase security measures over the holiday weekend to crack down on impaired and reckless driving.
Troop D Public Information Officer Jack L. Keller said drivers can expect sobriety checkpoints as well as increased patrols over Memorial Day weekend.
“We understand it’s the holiday weekend, it’s kind of the kickoff for the summer, barbecues, get-togethers, you know, if you plan on drinking, again reminder, don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” Trooper Keller said. “We will be out in force.”
Trooper Keller also said that if you see someone that appears to be driving under the influence, call 911.
After the recent shootings at the Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo and Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas, Trooper Keller said patrols have increased.
“We increased patrols now with the events that have happened in Texas and other areas,” he said. “We still will be doing drive-bys but I don’t think you’ll see much activity at those buildings (over the holiday weekend) … We always remind anyone if they see something say something, if something doesn’t look right, if it looks suspicious or if you see someone acting suspicious, certainly we want them to call 911.”
Troopers will be using marked vehicles as well as unmarked vehicles.
The initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. An app called “Have a Plan” is available on iOS smartphones as well as Android and Windows smartphones. The app allows New Yorkers to call a taxi service as well as program a designated driver list, learn about driving while intoxicated laws and penalties, and provides a way to report a driver that is suspected to be under the influence.
Memorial Day weekend 2020 saw 185 arrests for impaired driving, 9,214 total traffic tickets issued, and 163 crashes that resulted in two fatalities, according to a state police press release.
The enforcement period began at 6 p.m. Friday and runs through 3 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.