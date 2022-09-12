WEST POTSDAM — The West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department’s fall gun show has been canceled because of the state’s new gun laws.
Organizers announced over the weekend that the show, scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25, will no longer be held and that “it wasn’t an easy decision,” they said in a Facebook post.
Organizers said they spoke to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and New York State Police before making the decision to cancel the show.
“We felt we had no choice. They were all very helpful even though they couldn’t officially give me any advice,” they said.
They cited sections of the new law that they say is preventing them from holding the show.
The legislation was approved during a special legislative session held in June in response to a June 23 Supreme Court ruling. The conservative-leaning Supreme Court struck down a 109-year-old New York law that required people to demonstrate an extraordinary threat to their safety to be eligible for a license to carry a concealed gun outside their homes. The state responded with a legislative package that establishes “sensitive” zones where firearms are prohibited.
The law, which took effect Sept. 1 and has also created frustration and confusion among organizers of war reenactments, makes it a felony to possess a firearm, rifle or shotgun in a sensitive location. That includes “any place owned or under the control of federal, state or local government, for the purpose of government administration, including courts”; and “any place used for the performance, art entertainment, gaming, or sporting events such as theaters, stadiums, racetracks, museums, amusement parks, performance venues, concerts, exhibits, conference centers, banquet halls, and gaming facilities and video lottery terminal facilities as licensed by the gaming commission.”
The gun show’s organizers also cited another section that reads, “any gathering of individuals to collectively express their constitutional rights to protest or assemble.”
There are also new Federal Firearms License requirements for firearm dealers in the new law, and organizers said multiple vendors were not planning to attend the show because of the new requirements.
“We will still be drawing the gun raffle on Sunday the 25th regardless of the show being canceled. I’ll call the winner,” organizers said.
This marks the second time the department has canceled its fundraiser this year. The spring gun show was also canceled.
“In light of the tragic fatal shooting of SUNY Potsdam (student) Elizabeth Howell, and out of respect for her family and the community, the West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department has canceled the gun show originally scheduled for Feb. 26th/27th,” organizers said earlier this year.
Ms. Howell was a Crane School of Music student and was killed near campus in what the St. Lawrence County district attorney has called “a random act of violence.”
