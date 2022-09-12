Gun show opts to cancel

Donald Boyer looks at guns at the 2018 Thousand Islands-Clayton Rotary Gun & Sportsman Show at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena. The West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department has canceled its September gun show, citing new state gun laws. Watertown Daily Times

WEST POTSDAM — The West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department’s fall gun show has been canceled because of the state’s new gun laws.

Organizers announced over the weekend that the show, scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25, will no longer be held and that “it wasn’t an easy decision,” they said in a Facebook post.

