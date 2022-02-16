HEUVELTON — State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie will retire from her seat at the end of her term in 2022, she announced Wednesday.
In a lengthy statement from her office, Sen. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, said she has been honored to represent New York’s 48th Senate District for the last 11 years.
“It has been the opportunity of a lifetime and a job I have loved, which is why it is so bittersweet for me to announce I will not be running for reelection and retiring at the end of 2022,” she said.
Shortly after her announcement, Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, who represents the 116th Assembly District, announced he would run for the vacant Senate seat, now numbered District 50 and much larger than the current 48th District, thanks to the recently completed redistricting process. In his announcement, the assemblyman thanked Sen. Ritchie for her service in the state Senate. He said his whole adult life has been about public service, and he’s ready to take the next step on that path.
“I’m running for state Senate because the people of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin and Herkimer counties deserve a senator who will work for them,” he said. “It has never been more important to stand up to Albany Democrats who are systematically destroying our state. People are fed up with it.”
Assemblyman Walczyk was quickly endorsed for the Senate seat by U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
Shortly after that, Sen. Ritchie announced her own endorsement for the Senate District 50 race, for Matt Doheny, former Republican congressional candidate who ran for office in New York’s 21st Congressional District three times.
Mr. Doheny could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.
Sen. Ritchie said March will mark her 36th year in her public service career, and she wants to retire to spend more time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
During her career, Sen. Ritchie worked in the St. Lawrence County Department of Motor Vehicles and spent a decade as St. Lawrence County’s elected clerk. She said her passion for public service has driven her the whole way through.
“Thank you to the voters who put their faith in me and allowed me to do what I enjoy the most,” she said. “With your support, we have achieved many great things.”
Sen. Ritchie mentioned the many bills, grants and other legislative achievements she’s been part of over the last 11 years. A bill she wrote to raise awareness of furniture and TV tipping hazards was passed in 2015, and she advocated to save both the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Plant in Oswego and the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg from planned closures.
“To date, I have delivered more than $75 million in grants to help make possible important infrastructure and quality of life improvements throughout Central and Northern New York,” she said.
The senator also mentioned the work she did in 2017 and 2019 when the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines saw unprecedented high water levels and shoreline flooding. In 2019, after years of advocacy on many levels, the state established the multi-million dollar Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative to rebuild and restore the lake and river shorelines.
She also thanked the men and women of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.
“I will never forget being at deployment ceremonies, watching our brave troops prepare to head overseas and being overwhelmed with gratitude for the sacrifices made by them,” she said.
Sen. Ritchie has orchestrated an annual 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Day for many years, introducing the military post and the issues that are important to its residents to other legislators in Albany.
She said she’s proud of her record defending constituents’ interests, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said her office has fielded more than 200,000 constituent requests for assistance since March 2020.
“Every day, my office receives calls from people who know they can call and have someone on the other end who is willing to help — no matter how unexpected the issue may be,” Sen. Ritchie said.
The senator thanked the voters in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Oswego counties for trusting her and reelecting her five times, her colleagues in the state Senate and the Republican conference, her campaign volunteers and her office staff.
“People will often ask me, ‘What’s the best part of your job?’” she said. “The answer is simple. It’s the people. Throughout the years, I have been blessed to meet so many hardworking, genuine and kind individuals. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be their representative and their voice in Albany.”
Upon news of her decision to retire, Republican leaders across New York expressed gratitude for her years of service. State Senate Minority Leader Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, and Rep. Stefanik all issued statements thanking her and wishing her well in retirement.
“I have been proud to work side-by-side with Senator Patty Ritchie since my first day in office,” Rep. Stefanik said. “Throughout that time, I’ve been honored to call Patty a friend.”
Sen. Ortt said Sen. Ritchie has been a strong advocate for farmers, Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division and all upstate New Yorkers.
“Patty Ritchie has truly left her mark, and the people of New York have been well served by her dedicated leadership,” he said.
Assemblyman Barclay said Sen. Ritchie has been one of the most effective north country legislators he’s ever known, and has cause to be proud of her legacy.
“The north country has benefited greatly from her leadership,” he said. “I wish her all the best in her next chapter.”
