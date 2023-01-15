ALBANY — Newly-elected state Senator Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, has announced his district office locations and staff appointments as he enters his first term in the upper chamber.
Mr. Walczyk, who formerly represented the 116th Assembly District and now represents the 49th state Senate district, which covers Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton and Fulton counties as well as parts of St. Lawrence, Oswego and Herkimer counties, announced he will have two local offices opened in-district for constituents to visit for help.
In Watertown, he will occupy an office in the Dulles State Office Building at 317 Washington St., office 418, which formerly housed retired state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie’s local offices. In Fulton County, Mr. Walczyk will open an office at 223 W. Main St., Johnstown. Additionally, Mr. Walczyk maintains his main office in Albany, currently in former Sen. Ritchie’s old office, room 302.
Mr. Walczyk’s Watertown office will also play host to a satellite office for new-to-us Congresswoman Claudia L. Tenney, who represents the 24th Congressional District that has Watertown at its extreme eastern edge. Every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the congresswoman’s staff will operate a satellite constituent office out of Mr. Walczyk’s office.
Additionally, Mr. Walczyk has made his final staffing appointments, announcing the people who will help him run the day-to-day operations of a state Senate office.
Many of the names are holdovers from his Assembly office, like Mike Schenk who will remain Mr. Walczyk’s chief of staff, and Meredith George, his scheduler and a senior advisor, Olivia Patterson, who will be Mr. Waclzyk’s community affairs representative, and community affairs liaison Ben Vandamme.
New hires include Communications Director Tyler Clemmons, Constituent Services Director Charles Potter based in Johnstown, and Legislative Director James Corl based in Albany. Former Sen. Ritchie’s office manager, Bonnie Fikes, is now Mr. Walczyk’s office manager, based in Watertown.
“With this team and the locations across the district, we have the potential to move mountains for the 49th Senate District,” Mr. Walczyk said after announcing the staff and office locations. “This team is hungry and ready to work tirelessly to deliver the results and advocacy this region deserves. Any local business, organization, constituents and beyond is more than welcome to contact my office at any time and we will be happy to help in any way we can with any issue or concern you’re facing.”
