The state Adirondack Park Agency now has a full board for the first time in a while, after the state Senate approved seven nominations — four new and three returning — from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on June 10.
The new board members are Zoe Smith of Saranac Lake, assistant director of the Adirondack Watershed Institute at Paul Smith’s College; Andrea Hogan, supervisor of the town of Johnsburg in Warren County; Mark Hall, former supervisor of the town of Fine in St. Lawrence County; and Kenneth Lynch of Onondaga County, a recently retired attorney and Central New York regional director with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The three incumbents given new terms are Art Lussi of Lake Placid, a hotel owner and developer; Daniel Wilt, former Lake Pleasant town supervisor and business owner in Hamilton County; and John Ernst of Manhattan and Elk Lake, owner of the Elk Lake Lodge and an environmental philanthropist.
The board had been operating with no chairperson, three vacant seats and four board members serving on expired terms. Other than the three designees of the state departments of Environmental Conservation, State and Economic Development, the only board member serving on a current term is Chad Dawson of Onondaga County, author and retired professor at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, although his term expires June 30.
The nominations were divisive among local environmental groups. Earlier this month, the Adirondack Council praised the return of a full board, and the Adirondack Mountain Club described these nominees as an improvement over last year’s rejected slate.
But Protect the Adirondacks voiced displeasure with the nominations, saying the people chosen will not make real change within the agency.
