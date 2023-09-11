State supports razing more old buildings in Ogdensburg

One of the many vacant and condemned properties at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center complex. Plans are in the works to demolish 10 buildings in the former Letchworth Complex. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — In a letter responding to the city of Ogdensburg, the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York says three more dilapidated buildings in the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center complex could be torn down after the current demolition proposal of 10 buildings is complete.

The city sent a letter to DASNY stating it had no objection to DASNY acting as the lead agency as part of the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) for the future demolition project in the Letchworth Complex.

