OGDENSBURG — In a letter responding to the city of Ogdensburg, the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York says three more dilapidated buildings in the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center complex could be torn down after the current demolition proposal of 10 buildings is complete.
The city sent a letter to DASNY stating it had no objection to DASNY acting as the lead agency as part of the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) for the future demolition project in the Letchworth Complex.
The city had also makes five comments on the project. One of the comments requested that if more buildings are demolished that buildings 86, 58 and 38 – along Route 37 – be taken down.
DASNY agreed.
“Buildings 86, 58, and 38 are among those under consideration for demolition. Any such demolition could take place only after the completion of the required SEQR and State Historic Preservation Act (“SHPA”) reviews. DASNY is consulting with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (“OPRHP”) and all activities, including demolition, would be undertaken in a manner consistent with the consultation process,” the letter states, which was written by Robert S. Derico, director of Office of Environmental Affairs.
DASNY also acknowledged the city’s interest in acquiring surplus land on the SLPC campus but as of now, “DASNY has not been directed to pursue any potential disposition of the property.”
In order for the city to receive the property from the Office of General Services, DASNY in the letter states it would need the approval of the commissioners of the Office of Mental Health, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, and the director of the Division of Budget.
“DASNY is not authorized to initiate this process,” the letter states.
DASNY has also forward the city’s request to OMH for an inventory and analysis of the remaining buildings as well as efforts to preserve them.
And lastly, DASNY writes that during demolition, it will “undertake limited salvage of important architectural elements such as corner stone(s), stone blocks with engravings/designs, or building markers. Salvaged materials may be incorporated into a historic display pertaining to the complex,” the letter states, “Materials not utilized in the historic display will be turned over to NYS OMH for future reuse.”
Demolition of the 10 buildings is expected to take place this December.
In other business Monday night:
■ City Council authorized the submission of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant application as part of Round 7 funding. The grant, if awarded, would be for $10 million.
“The Ogdensburg City Council enthusiastically supports the submission of a DRI Round Seven Application seeking up to $10 million to undertake a bottom-up community planning process and to implement catalytic projects recommended by the Local Planning Committee (LPC),” the resolution stated.
The grant application is due Sept. 24. An announcement from the state would be made later in the fall.
■ City Council moved forward with changes to the City Charter regarding the deadlines for the annual budget process as well as when residents will be required to pay their tax bill.
In regards to the budget process, changes include making the deadline for the city manager to submit to City Council a preliminary budget on or before Oct. 15 instead of Nov. 1.
The preliminary budget is also proposed to be accepted by City Council by Oct. 31 instead of Nov. 15.
Another major change proposed is for the adoption of the budget itself. Instead of Dec. 20, which has typically been the deadline, it has been proposed to be amended and adopted no later than Dec. 1. If the budget is not adopted by that date, the city manager’s preliminary budget would be used for the following fiscal year.
The second major change to the City Charter is centered on when city residents will be paying their tax bill. Instead of residents having to pay their taxes in the spring, property owners will be required to pay the full amount on or before Jan. 31 or pay in three installments — on or before Jan. 31, March 31 and then on or before May 31.
■ A site access agreement with the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority was authorized for the property known as “Potter’s Field.” OBPA needed the agreement to finish a project for a new drainage system across from the Ogdensburg Airport. The project had initially began and was stopped by the city in August.
The site access agreement is the first step in OBPA starting the project up once again. The second step would be OBPA receiving permission from state DOT and lastly, OBPA would need to have an archaeologist on site in case grave sites were disturbed.
Councilor Steven M. Fisher was the lone vote against.
■ The city entered into a contract with Barkley’s Safe & Lock to install exterior remote cameras at the Greenbelt playground next to the Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave. The cost for installation was not to exceed $15,942. Earlier this summer, the new playground was the target of vandals who spraypainted graffiti on several portions of the structure.
■ City Council authorized the amendment of the 2023 budget of $73,000 for equipment necessary for the three school resource officers in the Ogdensburg City School District. The school district will reimburse the city for the funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.