State trooper injured during Gouverneur arrest

Gouverneur — A state trooper was injured during the arrest of a Gouverneur woman Saturday night.
Amber L. Dashner, 27, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Saturday with second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, in the town of Gouverneur.
Police allege Ms. Dashner damaged a mailbox at a neighboring residence, and resisted arrest when troopers responded to investigate. She is alleged to have scratched, punched and bit a trooper, causing face and arm lacerations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.