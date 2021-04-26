STOCKHOLM — Autopsies were scheduled Monday in the case of two town residents found dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning last week.
According to state police, Pamela Durant, 55, and Michael Durant, her 64-year-old husband, were found dead in their home at 1171 County Route 49 on Friday afternoon.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that there was a high level of carbon monoxide in the home, which caused the couple’s deaths.
Both bodies were taken Friday to Massena Hospital, where St. Lawrence County coroners handled the autopsies.
Troopers say the case is still under investigation.
