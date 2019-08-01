CANTON — Statements made by a Potsdam man accused of child rape, prior to his arrest, were voluntary but a judge said he was “skeptical” about their use at trial, as they did not demonstrate any admissions.
The statements were the topic of a Huntley Hearing that began on July 23 in St. Lawrence County Court and concluded July 30, to determine whether Lawrence L. Robinson made them to county Department of Social Services Child Protective Services caseworkers, in front of police in one instance, voluntarily.
Robinson, 58, of 21 Dockside Ave., Morristown, indicted with his former address of 11 Barclay St., Potsdam, and a former Northern New York Newspaper employee, previously pleaded not guilty to four counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse and one count of felony first-degree rape.
Robinson spoke with members of county Department of Social Services Child Protective Services and other department officials on June 5, Aug. 3, 7, and 23, all in 2018 and on each of those dates and occasions he was not in custody, County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards determined following the hearing.
During the June 5, 2018 encounter, Potsdam Police Officer Matthew Seymour accompanied CPS case worker Jessica Rose as an escort and not in an investigative manner, the judge ruled.
During that encounter Robinson was alleged to have told Ms. Rose that the alleged victim was making the claims against him due to being influenced by a “crack head” she was hanging out with who was a member of a family he said was “trying to ruin” him and his family.
“‘I’ll never be able to get away from this,’” Ms. Rose testified Robinson told her. “‘People will see me like this for the rest of my life.’”
According to another CPS worker, Todd McElwain, who testified July 30, Robinson denied the allegations and was supported by members of his family, saying the allegations were false during a June 2, 2018 interview at his home, where Robinson expressed concern that the alleged victim was being influenced by friends as well as how his reputation and job would be impacted by the allegations.
In a later interview, Robinson expressed concern about the potential that the youth had a substance abuse problem, according to testimony.
Throughout the hearing, Robinson was found to have never requested an attorney and DSS representatives never acted in a law-enforcement capacity and had no obligation to advise Robinson of his Miranda rights, the judge said.
Robinson’s attorney, Edward F. Narrow, agreed but told the court, “In fact I don’t think there’s been any evidence or very little evidence received that any of the statements are against the defendant’s penal interests.”
“There’s clearly no admission to any of the allegations that are contained in the indictment,” Mr. Narrow said, requesting that Robinson’s conversations with DSS officials be omitted from trial. “I’m having a hard time seeing the relevance of even allowing evidence of these conversations to be received into evidence should a jury hear the issues contained in the indictment.”
Chief Assistant District Attorney Jason M. Marx said the purpose of the hearing was to determine whether Robinson’s statements were voluntary and that there would be no way of determining whether they would be relevant at trial.
“That will be determined at trial, when we see the evidence as it is presented, and we find out whether or not the defendant even puts on a case or doesn’t put on a case,” Mr. Marx said. “We have no way of knowing, as we sit here, what statements will or won’t be relevant at the trial . . . My obligation to this court to show voluntariness, so some portion of these conversations demonstrate voluntariness, some portions of them will probably be relevant at trial.”
The judge closed by agreeing with the attorneys that whether or not the statements are admissable at trial is dependent upon the evidence and testimony at trial.
“However, having heard all of the evidence, I’m certainly skeptical at this point, but again, until I hear the evidence I won’t be able to make a decision on whether or not statements should be presented in front of a jury,” Judge Richards said. “And Mr. Narrow is also correct, the test is whether or not the evidence points to the guilt of the defendant, because if it points to non-guilt, the defendant is prohibited from offering the statements into evidence on his own behalf, because they are his statements and that would permit the defendant to testify through other witnesses without testifying, and thus avoid cross-examination which is improper . . . The question is whether or not the statements he made during his contacts with DSS in any way inculpate the defendant as having committed the crime as charged.”
An Aug. 27 trial date has been set and Robinson remains released under probation supervision.
