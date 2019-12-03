CANTON — A Staten Island man who was scheduled to appear for a plea deal in August, instead went on the lam for months and was picked up on a St. Lawrence County Court warrant when he was arrested on an assault charge in New York City.
Anthony E. Parente, 22, Staten Island, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
On Feb. 26 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Parente was in possession of a half-ounce or more of heroin.
As part of the plea deal, Mr. Parente will be sentenced to four years in prison with two years of post-release supervision.
He was originally indicted on three counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm.
The indictment charges he possessed heroin and cocaine with the intent to sell them, the heroin having an aggregate weight of one-half ounce or more. While he was charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm at that same time and place, it is not specified what that firearm was and what made its possession a crime.
Mr. Parente was arraigned on the charges on June 28 and was released on a $15,000 bond with the condition that he appear in court when required and not get rearrested.
He violated both of those conditions, County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards said Tuesday.
A plea was scheduled for Aug. 20 but Mr. Parente failed to appear and he was arrested in New York City on the misdemeanor third-degree assault charge which flagged the St. Lawrence County Court warrant, Ms. Richards said.
Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 28 and Mr. Parente was sent to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
