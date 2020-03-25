As a result of the Office of Fire Prevention and Control’s engagement with the ongoing response to the coronavirus, all state fire training has been suspended. The suspension has been extended through April 19.
The Office of Fire Prevention and Control will continue to assess the situation and determine the need to extend the suspension as the response to COVID-19 unfolds. For more information contact the OFPC main office at 518-474-6746.
