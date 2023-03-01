CANTON — St. Mary’s Church is locked daily from dark to dawn, but the little chapel beside the church is not.
“The chapel in the corner of the church we leave accessible 24/7 because people like to pray at all hours,” said the Rev. Bryan D. Stitt, pastor of St. Mary’s.
That accessibility, he said, offers a quiet place in a noisy world and also provided unfettered access to vandals who removed and damaged three precious plaster statues in late January.
The Rev. Stitt said he noticed the statues had been removed on the morning of Jan. 29 and initially thought they had been moved to accommodate some maintenance around the church.
He soon learned that the statues had been removed during the night by persons unknown and taken for a joyride in a pickup truck before being abandoned on the campus of St. Lawrence University.
The statues depicted St. Joseph, St. Therese of Lisieux and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel holding the Christ Child.
The church acquired the statues in the 1930s, the Rev. Stitt said.
“It is like someone came into your house and stole a picture of an ancestor, your grandmother, and then broke it,” he said.
He said the St. Therese statue holds a particular place in the history of the church founded by Irish immigrants.
St. Therese was a Carmelite nun known as the Little Flower. She died of tuberculosis at the age of 24 in 1897. According to the Society of the Little Flower, St. Therese “died believing that her life was really just beginning for God, promising to spend her heaven doing good on earth.”
According to the society, her canonization occurred on May 17, 1925, at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, with 500,000 crowding St. Peter’s Square.
In 1932, according to an account posted on the wall of the St. Mary’s Divine Mercy Chapel, a nun asked for a favor from St. Therese and also requested that she send a sign.
The next day, according to the account, a vision of St. Therese appeared before a rose placed on the chapel altar.
According to the account, St. Therese appeared as a child dressed in her First Communion clothes.
Although not witnessed by clergy, a bishop eventually gave the apparition his blessing and approval.
“From then on the story spread far and wide and we had all kinds of visitors, letters and phone calls,” the account reads.
The statue was acquired by the church shortly after the apparition’s appearance, the Rev. Stitt said.
He said there is an ongoing investigation and that police have an idea who the perpetrators might be.
“There are cameras everywhere,” he said.
The Rev. Stitt hopes that the statues can be repaired. The figure of St. Therese suffered the most damage, he said.
“I am not sure if that one will be able to be fixed, but the people who do this for a living say they’re optimistic,” he said.
He said it is impossible to put a value on the statues.
Replacements, which these days are made of fiberglass, would cost about $22,000, he said.
He said that the church is considering ways to secure the chapel while still allowing people a quiet place to pray.
“Maybe we will put a keypad on the door so that parishioners know how to get in at any hour. We are looking at other possibilities,” he said. “I just want people to be able to pray.”
