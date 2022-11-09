Stec retains control of New York Senate seat

Stec

QUEENSBURY — Daniel G. Stec, R–Queensbury, retained his seat in the state senate outpacing a Democratic challenger, Jean A. Lapper, a certified public accountant from Queensbury, to represent the 45th District in Albany.

Stec received 66,000 votes, while Lapper tallied 42,376 ballots.

