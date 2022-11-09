QUEENSBURY — Daniel G. Stec, R–Queensbury, retained his seat in the state senate outpacing a Democratic challenger, Jean A. Lapper, a certified public accountant from Queensbury, to represent the 45th District in Albany.
Stec received 66,000 votes, while Lapper tallied 42,376 ballots.
In Franklin County, 8,846 votes were cast for Stec, 61.14% of the vote, and 5,618 ballots were cast for Lapper, 38.83% of the vote.
Stec said he was excited to see Republicans pick up congressional seats in New York, acknowledging that across the country results proved to be a mixed bag for the GOP.
“Our situation is a little improved heading into next year as far as numbers go but I think the whole country is waking up this morning and saying it wasn’t as big a red wave as everyone was expecting,” Stec said. “I think that’s true in New York too. I mean, congressionally, the delegation out of New York gained seats but it looks like senate Republicans here are going to come back with 23 seats, maybe 24, and that breaks the super majority. That’s significant — that gives us a little more leverage procedurally, in the chamber. That’s an improvement.”
Despite failing to retake the state’s upper house, Stec said he thinks the seats Republicans picked up send a message about the issues conservative candidates campaigned on.
“Whether we come back with 23 or 29, we will still be in the minority,” Stec said. “I think the gains we made send a signal about a lot of the issues we talked about, we defeated a few incumbents down on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley, I am hoping the majority realizes, some of the things they have done, the direction they have taken us, particularly when it comes to crime and affordability. I hope they take away lessons from that and work with us and other stakeholders a little more. That’s the hand we are dealt and we are going to have to work with that.”
Stec said he hopes to see the state senate address concerns around public safety.
“Legislatively there’s a more direct path or an easier path to fix some of the crime legislation that was done in the last couple years,” he said. “Hopefully everyone learns lessons and takes away something from that so we can undo or repair some of that. I think it can be done relatively quickly.”
Stec said he thinks both sides need to work to address affordability issues in New York.
“We got here over many, many years, not just the last few. Digging out of this hole, there’s plenty of blame to go around, this isn’t a majority-only issue,” Stec said. “I am hoping they realize there’s a limit on what the public can take. I think this winter in the North Country you will have people choosing between heating and eating. That concerns me. Of course the weather and climate are a little harsher in the northern part of the state.”
Stec was first elected to the state senate in 2020, after eight years in the assembly and nine years as a town supervisor in Queensbury.
“I am thankful I have the support of the voters again and I am looking forward to getting back to work for them,” he said.
The 45th District includes all of Warren, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties, from Hudson Falls north in Washington County, a portion of St. Lawrence County and a small area in Hamilton County.
Stec said there were some differences between this year’s state senate campaign and his first bid for the state’s upper chamber in 2020.
“Two years ago there was COVID and the ability to campaign was very different,” he said. “The district is different too, the old district had a much larger chunk of Washington County and a smaller chunk of St. Lawrence County and now that is reversed, the new district has a small sliver of Washington County and about half of St. Lawrence.”
Stec said he also saw the impact of national issues on state races this year.
“The decision on Roe v. Wade reinvigorated that particular issue. That issue has always been out there but this year it was a little more front and center because of the Supreme Court decision,” Stec said. “As far as issues go, crime also took a big stage this time, and inflation too. Two years ago we weren’t talking about inflation. Some of the issues that had bigger prominence were different this year whereas two years ago it was mostly about COVID. Other than that as far as the feel of the overall campaign, COVID really limited campaigning in the past, you weren’t having traditional events, rallies or indoor events, whereas this time was a busier calendar with more time on the road.”
