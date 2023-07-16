LOUISVILLE — There are plenty of issues to address with the state’s plans to transition to all-electric buildings and vehicles.
That’s the feeling of Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, who shared his concerns during a stop in Louisville this week.
The state’s budget requires “zero-emission” appliances in new houses and buildings of seven stories or less, beginning in 2025. Taller buildings would fall under the rule in 2029. That would effectively prohibit furnaces and stoves that burn natural gas or other fossil fuels, with limited exemptions for large commercial and industrial buildings.
Stec said, given the number of issues that would need to be addressed to make that transition, the deadline set by state officials wasn’t realistic.
“All new construction in the state seven stories or shorter has to be electric power. No gas. Gas companies are going to start throttling back on investing in their own infrastructure because we just told them you’re not growing anymore,” he said. “I know the timeline’s not achievable. They were told it’s not achievable. I really don’t think they care. I think they want to get this law on the books and if they need to adjust the date, they say that’s an easy amendment to make in the future. But, they’re kidding everybody if they really think that in 2025 we’re going to (make the transition).”
Stec said the state doesn’t currently have the electric generating capacity to handle the change.
“We’re going to be having crews from here to Montauk Point that are going to be upgrading the state’s whole electric grid in a couple year window. It’s not feasible. I’m not saying that it’s not a nice goal or that it should be part of a larger strategy. The idea that with a stroke a pen, that’s the easy part. It is how you pay for it, where does the power come from, and how are you going to distribute it statewide? So, the timeline and the expense are not realistic.”
He said there are already issues because of delays in the distribution chain.
“Anyone that’s had to order a refrigerator recently or a living room set, you’re waiting months. There is some off-the-shelf stuff. This is custom orders. We’re not the only ones that are ordering. And, on top of that, hiring a contractor to do all this work. If you want to hire a contractor to put a deck on your house, you’re next year now. You lost this summer,” Stec said.
Electrification of vehicles, including school buses, was also an issue, he said. The state budget included a requirement that, by 2035, all student transportation be done with zero-emission vehicles. Under the law, all school district purchases or leases of new vehicles for pupil transportation must be zero-emission by July 1, 2027.
School districts may request a delay in the implementation of the July 1, 2027, deadline and be granted an extension for up to two years. But, all purchases and leases by school districts or transportation contractors will need to be electric by July 2029.
“I get the idea that there’s a planned a route, you know what they need to be able to do every day. But, the school’s don’t have the infrastructure in place to charge the buses. They started buying the buses and then they started realizing you can’t charge these buses. You need to upgrade your service. And how many hundreds of schools do we have in the state that are all in that same boat?” Stec said.
He said hybrid vehicle generation was once the topic of discussion.
“We went from gas and it seemed like 15 minutes on hybrids and then, ah, they’re no good. We’re going all electric. The hybrid around here is a more viable alternative because it has the range, because it will work in cold weather,” he said. “If you’re only driving a few miles a day in stop and go, electric makes all the sense.”
But then, Stec said, there was the issue of lack of charging stations for electric vehicles.
“There might be 10 million cars running around New York City. They had on the order of thousands of charging stations, not millions of charging stations. If all those vehicles in New York City were electric today, they don’t have the ability to charge those vehicles that they have,” he said. “We don’t have the ability to operate the electric grid that we have now, let alone mandate that all new construction is electric and all vehicles are electric. Our population may continue to go down as a state, but our electric demand and consumption are going to go through the roof because of these mandates. The grid can’t handle them.”
He said he votes no on those issues “not because I dislike the environment. It’s not because I’m a climate change denier. It’s because I’ve got a Clarkson education. I can do basic math and I can understand goes in and goes out There’s too much demand and mandating more demand on a system that can’t carry it now is irresponsible, period, end of statement.”
