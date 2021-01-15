CANTON — A leading adviser to Rep. Elise M. Stefanik called on St. Lawrence County Democratic Elections Commissioner Jennie C. Bacon to resign Friday after accusing her of using county resources for political purposes.
Alex Degrasse, a senior adviser to Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, issued a statement Friday, and sent a number of tweets, alleging Ms. Bacon sent political materials to a mailing list for the New York Election Commissioners Association. He also called for her resignation.
Ms. Bacon apparently accidentally attached a news release to the email meant to be distributed on behalf of the St. Lawrence County Democratic Committee, on which she serves as secretary.
“Why does the TAXPAYER FUNDED Democrat elections commissioner in St. Lawrence county have a draft political press release on behalf of the county party on her government computer during work hours. (?) ILLEGAL!” he tweeted Friday morning.
Under New York state law, officials working in their capacity as a public employee may not distribute political material on government-owned devices or networks or while logging hours.
“The St. Lawrence County Democrat election commissioner must resign immediately for breaking the law and an independent investigation should be launched so voters can have faith that the Democrats on the Board of Elections are following the law that makes clear it is illegal to do county party work using taxpayer-funded county government resources,” Mr. Degrasse wrote in the statement.
Ms. Bacon issued a prepared statement claiming the draft news release had been emailed to her, but offered no further details.
“In a rush to get the email to the Association I inadvertently attached the wrong document,” she wrote in an email Friday. “I am focused on continuing to work on behalf of the voters of St. Lawrence County and have no further comment on this.”
St. Lawrence Democratic Committee Chair Mark Bellardini said he doesn’t believe Ms. Bacon did anything wrong and can “guarantee” the email was sent from her laptop.
He called out Mr. Degrasse for making what he said are baseless claims.
“That’s absolutely ridiculous,” Mr. Bellardini said of Mr. Degrasse’s comments. “If all that congresswoman’s people have to do is nitpick when this whole district is starving and struggling without aid and unemployment and she’s nitpicking about stuff like this?
“If I was that guy or her, I’d crawl in a hole and hide,” he added.
All 62 counties in New York state have at least two elections commissioners, one Republican and one Democrat. They are recommended by county party committees and appointed with approval of the local legislature, in this case the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.