Adirondack Daily Enterprise
SCHUYLERVILLE — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has signed a letter to House and Senate leadership requesting immediate help for the United Sates Postal Service.
The letter, signed by members of the New York congressional delegation, outlines the importance of the Postal Service in New York state, where 7.7 million addresses are served. The letter also outlines the negative financial impact that the COVID-19 outbreak has had on mail volume and goes on to support the Postal Board of Governors’ request for a total of $75 billion in funding for the Postal Service.
“I have heard from many constituents and met with many postal groups throughout my time in Congress,” Ms. Stefanik said. “I understand firsthand the importance of the Postal Service in my district, especially in our more rural areas. The Postal Service is a critical component of our infrastructure, and it employs many people in my district as well. I will continue to advocate for federal funding to support the Postal Service through this challenging time and beyond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.