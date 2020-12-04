Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Thursday joined in a letter with other members of New York’s congressional delegation, requesting funding for the next stage of the review of Plan 2014.
Alongside the four other New York Congress members who represent districts along the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shoreline, Rep. Stefanik requested that the House Appropriations Committee include funding for the next stage of the review process in any upcoming spending packages.
The first phase of the review of Plan 2014, conducted by the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management Committee, has already been funded and is underway. The second phase will be a three-year study of the Plan 2014 rules and operations under extreme conditions.
“I have pushed for dedicated funding for the IJC to complete their review of Plan 2014 in this year’s appropriations package to ensure the necessary adjustments are made to mitigate the impact of high water levels,” Rep. Stefanik said in a prepared statement.
The International Joint Commission launched their review of their water level regulation plan in mid-2019, after shoreline flooding dealt severe damage to communities along the lake and river in 2017 and 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.