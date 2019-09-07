OGDENSBURG — Credit for finding a way to work out plans for a pilot project to run a bicycle ferry between the river cities of Prescott, Ontario and Ogdensburg should go to Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, Ogdensburg City Manager Sarah Purdy said.
“She is the one who was able to persuade the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to take a different look at this,” Ms. Purdy said.
There were plans to launch the bicycle ferry pilot project this year but those hit a snag when U.S. border authorities would not agree to a plan.
“We all may have been a tad bit enthusiastic,” Purdy said when the Times first reported the plan was stuck in early August. “Everything is going along just fine, but we all needed to come to the realization that in order to get all the ducks in a row we needed to do it next year.”
“I’m thrilled to hear that my push for this cross-border pedestrian and bicycle ferry has come to fruition,” Ms. Stefanik said in a news release issued from her office. “This project will increase tourism between Canada and the north country, which will in turn bolster our economy. I was glad to work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and state and local elected officials to deliver this huge result for my district.”
The pilot project calls for three or four weekends of ferry use in the summer of 2020.
A ferry operator has not been identified nor have the particular weekends been designated but the plan is to choose days when there are activities planned in one or both host cities.
The proposed boat from the feasibility study would hold 12 passengers and their bicycles.
