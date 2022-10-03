As election season approaches its Nov. 8 culmination, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik is touting another strong fundraising quarter that gives her an even steeper advantage over her opponent, Democrat Matt Castelli, in the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

In a news release issued on Monday, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she has more than $3 million in cash on hand for her campaign, after bringing in over $2 million across her various fundraising platforms between July and September.

