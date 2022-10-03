As election season approaches its Nov. 8 culmination, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik is touting another strong fundraising quarter that gives her an even steeper advantage over her opponent, Democrat Matt Castelli, in the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District.
In a news release issued on Monday, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she has more than $3 million in cash on hand for her campaign, after bringing in over $2 million across her various fundraising platforms between July and September.
Mr. Castelli announced he has over $800,000 in campaign cash on hand, with more than $1 million brought in over the last fundraising quarter.
Rep. Stefanik said she is proud to have raised more than her opponent for another subsequent quarter, and to have raised and donated more than $10.5 million for Republican candidates and committees nationwide.
“I’m blown away by the continued outpouring of support and grassroots power behind our reelection campaign as we head into the final stretch until election day,” she said. “Tens of thousands of grassroots patriots across upstate New York and the north country are energized like never before to deliver a red wave in NY-21 to help save New York and save America.”
Mr. Castelli said he’s recorded more than 80,000 volunteer calls to NY-21 voters in just September, and pointed out that he has raised more for his own run for Congress this year than Rep. Stefanik raised in her first campaign in 2014, despite her having national support and his own relatively isolated campaign.
“We have a clear path to victory and the momentum to defeat Elise Stefanik, who has sold out NY-21 for her big dollar donors and to advance her career,” Mr. Castelli said. “Voters are ready for a representative who puts country before party, and who will bring people together and deliver real results for working families, seniors, veterans and kids, not lies and broken promises.”
More detailed accounting of both candidates’ finances will come in the next two weeks as they file complete campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.