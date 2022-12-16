OGDENSBURG — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik may soon have a satellite office in Ogdensburg City Hall.
The city council will hold a public hearing on leasing the space during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 28. According to the lease information provided, the satellite office’s lease would run from Jan. 3, 2023, until Jan. 2, 2025.
Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, would be paying $1,000 a month to rent the basement of city hall.
According to the lease, “the term of this District Office Lease may not exceed two years and may not extend beyond January 2, 2025, which is the end of the constitutional term of the Congress to which the Member is elected.”
The lease also states that beginning on Dec. 22, the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives and the House Sergeant at Arms will have access to the space and “surrounding public and common areas on behalf of the Lessee/Tenant for the purpose of assessing, constructing, and installing all cabling, wiring, equipment, apparatus, facilities and other networking, telecommunications, security materials, security devices, and security systems to be used at the leased space.”
In order for the lease to be approved, three-quarters of the city council will have to agree to the resolution.
