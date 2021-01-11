DANNEMORA — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she will not resign her post and will continue to support President Donald J. Trump, after receiving criticism from a number of officials and organizations for her decision to object to certain state’s electoral votes last week.
Last week, Rep. Stefanik was preparing to deliver her floor speech explaining why she was objecting to the electoral votes from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan, when supporters of President Trump broke into the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the vote count and certification of President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s victory.
Elected officials and their staff hid throughout the Capitol complex for hours as the rioters broke windows, stole from offices and threatened to kill certain members of Congress.
After the rioters were expelled from the Capitol, Rep. Stefanik voted to object to the results from Pennsylvania, although she did not get the opportunity to object to the other states she identified.
That decision sparked criticism across the 21st Congressional District, and the state.
At the congresswoman’s offices in Watertown, Glens Falls and Plattsburgh on Thursday, protesters called for her resignation. A petition calling for her to resign was circulated online, which by 5 p.m. Sunday night had garnered more than 13,000 signatures.
On Saturday, Rep. Stefanik was in Dannemora, Clinton County, to protest the planned closure of Clinton Correctional Facility’s Annex — one of three correctional facilities across the slated to close in March. Watertown and Gowanda Correctional, Erie County, are also slated to close.
Speaking with WCAX Channel 3 of Plattsburgh after the event, Rep. Stefanik said those protesters and petitioners were well within their rights to call for her resignation, but she believes the debate over the election results was worthwhile.
“President-elect Biden was certified, but that debate was important for the American people to hear,” she told the news station.
Rep. Stefanik said she has no plans to resign, and touted her 20-point victory over her Democratic challenger Tedra L. Cobb in November’s election as a sign she should stay on.
Rep. Stefanik said she plans to stick by President Trump through the end of his term, despite calls from state leaders, including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, for New York’s federal representatives to join in the push for the president’s resignation or impeachment.
A spokesperson for the congresswoman said last week that Rep. Stefanik is “vehemently opposed” to supporting the use of the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump from office.
“I oppose the Democrats’ very political push to impeach the president,” Rep. Stefanik told WCAX. “There are 12 days left before the inauguration. There will be an inauguration and a peaceful transition of power on January 20. That is the American way.”
I’m sticking this up here. It’s from Washington Post today. I’m not debating it with anyone. This is from reality in the world I live in.
(Sen. Scott’s) argument is that the Keystone State loosened its rules for mail-in voting because of the coronavirus in ways that didn’t comply with state law. The state’s Supreme Court dismissed a legal challenge on these grounds, and the U.S. Supreme Court, despite a 6-to-3 conservative majority, also declined to weigh in.
[thumbup]
consider the source.
Here is what Elise Stefanik did today: tweet attacking the governor, com,plain about twitter and demand that people stop asking her questions.
Stefanik does not care about anyone but herself. She is a coward and useless as a representative. Just like others who incited the violence, all her credibility is lost.
People may want to view the video released today of Elise's supporters as they dragged a cop down the Capitol steps and beat him. Those are Elise's "patriots."
This woman's arrogance is simply stunning. NY 21 needs a change. Hopefully she will be removed by the 14th Amendment. Otherwise, buckle up until the next election. No telling what screwball theory she'll subscribe to next. BTW - I am still waiting to hear whether the Times still endorses her?
The GOP has a choice to make whether it wants to do something about some of its freaks or whether it wants to go full freakshow. One of the new reps was apparently live tweeting Pelosi’s position to the mob. And she’s not even the QAnon rep. And reading this article it looks like our rep is still good with the election fraud conspiracy theory.
I don’t know how people like Romney, Murkowski, Sasse and maybe a few, very few, others stay in the GOP. It’s gotta be difficult.
The 3 mentioned are about as much republican as Hillary... They are exactly what's wrong with the Republican party.
Yes, you’re right. Every Republican should show undying loyalty to Trump because that’s not cultist behavior.
”There will be an inauguration and a peaceful transition of power on January 20. That is the American way.”
What she leaves out is despite Trump’s and the Republican Party’s attempted coup.
People who don’t think there was some shady things going on during this election are either blind or ignorant.Go Tedra..
People who
don’tthink there waswere some shady things going on during this election are either blind or ignorant.
Fixed that for you. Looking forward to the explanation of why 60 courts, including some with Trump judges, threw out their frivolous lawsuits. That includes one in PA that puts the lie to Stefanik’s vote on Wednesday. Even with Trump’s 3 judges on the SC they won’t waste their time on it.
Have you found those antifa guys that invaded the Capitol yet?
Wasting your time KR with Holmes... like the mob ransacking he believes "we won by a landslide, everyone knows that"... they're the same gang that can't put a sentence together without citing the Constitution and rule of law UNLESS it doesn't favor their position. Of course there were some irregularities ...there always are..but not even close to change the results... Trump's legacy was set in 4 hours on Wednesday...
Wasting your time KR with Holmes
Certainly beginning to feel that way. I feel bad for people that are living their lives believing utter nonsense. On the plus side, it’s made me look at things I believe unquestioningly.
Vice President Pence was in hiding in the Capitol on Wednesday from Trump supporters who wanted to hang him. For Trump supporters, obviously, this is all perfectly normal in a functioning democracy.
Holmes, I don’t like McConnell’s or Pence’s politics but I certainly don’t want to see them harmed. Does it bother you that their lives may also be in danger from the lie over election fraud? Would it bother you if that mob had gotten ahold of Schiff or Pelosi or any other Democrat?
Holmes...nobody's suggestion zero issues with this or any election... suggesting it was enough to change the results is where people are blind or ignorant... GOPers can't put a sentence together without citing the Constitution....and rule of law... 50 court cases should be enough to let even a blind man see light.. What's blind is loyalty ... Trump could have had a legacy of his accomplishments and potential return in 4 years... that all ended Wednesday...
If you say so. The Constitution and the rule of law are obviously something the dem's know nothing about or observe.
we just had an extremely clean election. all the sore loser caucus has been able to produce is wild allegations which instantly fall apart upon inspection.
"clean" I haven't laughed so much at a line of text. You're joking, right?
Your nose for skulduggery has badly failed you, Sherlock. What a pity.
Just prior to the election swing states changed election laws without an act of their legislatures contrary to the U.S. Constitution. The problem is what should anyone do about it? Which part of the Constitution should we uphold when it comes to voting? Should we still allow women, racial minorities, and straight white men to vote? Should we allow all residents of the U.S. to vote including illegal aliens? After all they are represented in Congress as part of the census. We need to get a handle on this!
Trump lost 60 times in court and even the SC wouldn’t waste their time on the nonsense. He lost. Get over it. Just to reiterate, Trump lost in court 60 times, sometimes with Trump appointed judges presiding. He lost. This stolen election fantasy is what caused the tragedy of last Wednesday. Do you not understand you’ve been lied to and fed propaganda. What you’re saying has been adjudicated. For the record, what Stefanik was objecting to, also had been.
Nothing has ben adjudicated. The courts did not take up the matter.
We’re done.
A court not adjudicating is not the same as dead people voting, votes being thrown away or voting machines being rigged. In none of those now more than 60 cases did Trump's lawyers claim voter fraud. Trump claimed in speeches and on Twitter "vote fraud" not "the cases were not adjudicated". Why do you think that was??? It is because the former is a lot more inflammatory.
They didn't adjudicate the case because preliminary discovery was based on hearsay..or first had knowledge was on so few votes they'd waste the courts time.. If you've got an issue with the Pa election laws ...first you're not from Pa... second the bill was Act 77 of 2019...and it passed with bi-partisan support.. third - extended days to register .. It didn't disenfranchise voters ... supporting voting inclusion... Finally, the Pa house GOP won 9 seats...of course you have NO issues with that..
Please explain how come their were no shady going ons in Fla, Ohio and other states trump won? Are you suggesting that there were no minor flaws or glitches in every state that trump won? Finally please explain how come republicans on the same ballot as trump managed to win their elections? No real evidence of fraud has yet to be presented.
Despite Stefanik's lies about who the terrorists were: AP review of social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records show the mob was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists and adherents of QAnon. And probably hundreds of Stefanik supporters.
The democrats can not win without cheating! Nasty human beings.
The democrats can not win without cheating!
You don’t deserve much more than an emoji. Your
boyDivine Exalted Leader has been trying conduct a coup for over 2 months with help of many elected Republicans including our own. Fortunately most people still find that to be cheating and are disgusted. Sadly, you are not.
Shouldn’t you be at Parler? Oh wait, that’s right.
Elise Stefanik's priority is one thing: herself. She is incapable of representing the district in a way that is effective or respectable. Her objection to the electors was after weeks of creating confusion about the election (which was not confusing) and lying constantly. She did this for HER OWN personal political gain.
Her actions have helped to cause a massive US security crisis and the death of several people including Officer Brian Sicknick (whose name she still does not know or say when she pretends to care). Stefanik will bring NOTHING to her constituents going forward because the remainder of her term will be consumed by her failure these past weeks. She has no political power in the chamber and nobody respectes her anymore (aside form fellow QAnon nutjobs and political hacks).
Elise Stefanik has destroyed her reputation among reasonable people and her ability to gain anything for the 21st is all but gone.
She may have done great at her high society private prep school or Harvrad, but she has failed as a political leader. Only succeeding to gaze into the mirror thinking that was who she was elected to advance.
Why did she feel it was necessary for Americans to hear trumps' lies about an honest election? She knows darn well that this election was one of the most observed and fair elections in all of our history. Every theory put forth has been shot down. Nor has she explained why she's okay with the republicans elected on the same ballot . How come their elections are fair but Bidens was rigged. She's too smart to think the elections were rigged. She is just posturing for the party to further her ambitions. I believe she's angling to be the new darling of right. She might want to start scrubbing her hands. It's gonna take a long time to get the blood off of her hands . Those hands helped to incite an angry mob and have the blood of at least 5 dead people on them. For shame Elise, for shame.
