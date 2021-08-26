OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club recently received a donation of $100,000 from Stewart’s and a Dake Family gift towards the Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center at the club.
The gift will help the OBGC to close the little over $400,000 funding gap for the facility.
Once completed the additional gymnasium will be able to serve more youth more often with leagues and opportunities for all ages.
“Words cannot express our thanks to Stewart’s and the Dake Family for their extremely generous gift. They have always been great at supporting our youth and youth throughout Northern New York yearly with their Holiday Match Program and this additional donation to the club will help positively impact young lives for years to come. We are excited to get the facility up and going and hopefully with many leagues and opportunities for youth of all ages. We can’t thank Stewart’s and the Dake Family enough for caring and supporting the youth we serve.” Thomas Luckie, Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Executive Director said.
The club continues to seek support for the new facility, to learn how to help email obgc@hotmail.com or visit the clubs website at www.obgclub.com.
The construction schedule is progressing toward the arrival and erection of the building’s frame in October and it is hoped that the frame for the center will be in place before the arrival of winter. Ogdensburg Pepsi Cola has donated the scoreboard for the gym.
“The plan is to have the building up before the cold weather comes so workers from Danko Construction can do inside work throughout the winter. We are hopeful of opening the center in the Spring,” said Luckie.
VERY ACTIVE SUMMER
While the groundwork of the construction of the Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center took shape, the OBGC was a center of activity throughout the summer.
While still dealing with COVID-19 pandemic protocol, the OBGC staff provided youngsters with educational, recreational and just plain fun activities.
Traditional inhouse activities took place in the gameroom and the gym with club staff and healthy lunches and snacks were provided. The staff also accompanied members to the library for a reading program, to the city pool twice a week and twice a week James Gibson hosted a fishing program on the Oswegatchie River out of Hosmer’s Marina which provided poles and bait.
Kristina Demeter of Cornell Cooperative Extension also visited the club to provide a program nutrition and the value of healthy eating.
“We have had a very busy summer. We have had 40 to 50 kids at the club every day and we ran some very good programs,” Luckie said
“Dorian Lenny Wallace of the Library would come to the club and present a reading program every other week and the other week staff members took the kids to the library. And we worked well with Penny Sharrow at the city pool where we took the kids on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. It was especially nice during the heat wave.”
“And James Gibson does a great job running the fishing program at Hosmer’s Marina again this year,” Luckie added.
As the summer winds down and the start of school approaches, Luckie and the OBGC staff are eagerly looking forward to the normal club schedule which mirrors the school schedule.
“We are really looking forward to going back to normal hours at the club and to run our regular programs like homework help and our sports leagues,” said Luckie. “And we look forward to next summer when we can use the new gym which will be air conditioned.”
