CANTON — Thanks to an alumnus, St. Lawrence University will soon be linked to a cool summer-time treat.
Starting July 29, Stewart’s Shops will temporarily rename its Brew-Ha-Ha ice cream to SLU-Ha-Ha in recognition of National Ice Cream Month.
“St. Lawrence and Stewart’s Shops make a great team and SLU-Ha-Ha is the perfect way to welcome students back to school,” said Stewart’s Shop President Gary Dake, a 1982 SLU alumnus.
Free samples will be available to the public from 1 to 2 p.m. July 29 at the Canton Stewart’s Shop, 115 E. Main St. The celebration will feature Stewart’s mascot, “Flavor,” a cow.
Officials from SLU, Mr. Dake, and other Stewart Shop representatives are also expected to attend.
The St. Lawrence-themed flavor will be available at the Canton and Potsdam Stewart’s Shops through the end of October.
SLU-Ha-Ha features Stewart’s Shop richer roast coffee ice cream with espresso bean flavored chocolate flakes. The flavor name is the result of a contest that involved SLU students who were asked for ideas for renaming an existing flavor.
“Our students were thrilled to have the chance to rename a flavor of ice cream at one of their favorite dessert destinations in the north country,” said Joseph Keniston, the university’s director of Laurentian Engagement. “The contest gave us the opportunity to tell students about the valued connection between Stewart’s and St. Lawrence.”
Headquartered in Saratoga Springs, Stewart’s was founded by Percy and Charles Dake in 1945 when ice cream and other sweet treats were popular because they had been rationed during World War II. The company now has a chain of 337 convenience stores and more than 4,500 employees, primarily in upstate New York and southwestern Vermont.
THE GIST OF IT
WHAT: Stewart’s Shops temporarily renames ice cream flavor SLU-HA-HA
WHY: To recognize St. Lawrence University and celebrate National Ice Cream Month
EVENT: Free samples from 1 to 2 p.m. July 29 at Stewart’s Shop, 115 E. Main St., Canton
