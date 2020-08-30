Stewart’s supports Free Meal Program

Stewart’s Shops awarded a grant for the First United Methodist Church Free Meal Program. The grant is helping provide children’s snack bags over the summer. “We gave them out with the lunches to families with kids,” said Kathy Perry, coordinator of the Free Meal Program. Pictured are Tera Baker, manager of Stewart’s on North Main St., Massena, and Ms. Perry. Submitted Photo

