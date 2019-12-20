CANTON — The Stitchuationists, a group of knitters, crocheters and crafters, meet weekly at the Canton Free Library, 8 Park St. The group will be taking a two-week break for the holidays and will meet again beginning in January.
With its name inspired by the Situationist International group of the mid-1900s — which was a network of artists, academics and political theorists who worked to critique modern capitalism — the Stitchuationists began meeting in Canton in October. Experienced and beginner creatives alike are encouraged to attend.
