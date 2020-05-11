WINTHROP — A family of four lost their Hurley Road home in the town of Stockholm to fire Saturday afternoon.
No injuries were reported in the 3:58 p.m. blaze, but firefighters and rescue squad members were able to revive one of the family dogs by using CPR and oxygen after dragging her out of the house.
Brasher-Winthrop Fire Chief Patrick “Pappy” Kowalchuk said at least half of the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The initial knockdown took about a half hour.
“We initially had just the knockdown, then we had to go chase the hot spots,” he said.
According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Bryan Fedonick was home at the time of the fire, while his wife and their children were at a family camp. He had been sleeping following a midnight shift and woke up to a room full of smoke.
He ran out of the house and then re-entered the home for the family dogs, Finley and Willow. Mr. Fedonick was able to retrieve Finley and while he was attempting to get to Willow, the fire department arrived and rescued the second dog. Mr. Kowalchuk said one firefighter entered the house, retrieved the dog and handed her off to another firefighter outside the home.
“We got the air pack into her mouth and nose. We started the oxygen and rubbing the chest. Once Tri-Town Rescue got there, their EMT came over and gave us a hand,” he said.
In addition to the Tri-Town Rescue Squad, mutual aid was provided by the West Stockholm and Norfolk fire departments.
The GoFundMe Page to assist the Fedonick family can be found at http://wdt.me/oCTU2M. As of Monday afternoon, organizers had raised nearly $22,400 of the $25,000 goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.