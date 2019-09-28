WINTHROP — The Stockholm Historical Organization will hold its annual open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 in the community room at the Stockholm municipal building, 540 NY Highway 11C.
This year marks the organization’s 40th anniversary. Visitors are welcome to join members of the group to celebrate and learn about the town of Stockholm’s history, learn how to become a member and hear about the organization’s future plans. An exhibit of paintings by Winthrop artist Seth Moulton will be on display. Cider and doughnuts will be available.
The event is free and open to the public. More information is at: http://wdt.me/XAka4x or www.facebook.com/Stockholm-Historical-Organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.