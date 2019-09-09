WINTHROP — An unoccupied one-story home at 708 County Route 48, Stockholm, was heavily damaged in a fire Sunday night.
The blaze at the home owned by Jonathan Capone took firefighters about 25 minutes to extinguish. The cause is under investigation.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
WINTHROP — An unoccupied one-story home at 708 County Route 48, Stockholm, was heavily damaged in a fire Sunday night.
The blaze at the home owned by Jonathan Capone took firefighters about 25 minutes to extinguish. The cause is under investigation.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.