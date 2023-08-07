Driver flees police in stolen car

Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

NORWOOD — A Winthrop man was arrested Friday after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle that later ran out of gas.

Lawrence P. Leashomb, 41, is charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, misdemeanor counts of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and “multiple vehicle and traffic tickets,” troopers said.

