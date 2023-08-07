NORWOOD — A Winthrop man was arrested Friday after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle that later ran out of gas.
Lawrence P. Leashomb, 41, is charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, misdemeanor counts of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and “multiple vehicle and traffic tickets,” troopers said.
Around 8:23 p.m. Friday night, state police say troopers saw a red 2012 Mitsubishi Galant traveling east on McCarthy Road in Stockholm and tried to pull the car over.
They say Leashomb, the driver, fled and troopers started a pursuit, which they stopped while coming into the village of Norwood. They later found the car on the side of State Route 56 after it ran out of gas. Troopers arrested Leashomb, and identified and released two passengers. Leashomb allegedly was “in possession of a glass smoking device containing drug paraphernalia.”
Leashomb was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bail bond.
State police were assisted by the Norfolk Police Department, and St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Department.
