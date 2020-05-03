WINTHROP — Town of Stockholm officials had planned to pay off a new truck in a couple of years, but those plans have changed.
“Our initial plan had been to finance this over two years and then we would have it all paid off. But in conversation with Art (Sweeney, budget officer), he’s going to request that this year we just do the minimum payment until we have a better handle on what the financial situation is going to be in this town,” Supervisor Clark Decker said during a special town council meeting on Thursday.
The meeting was held to approve a resolution authorizing the sale of a $160,000 statutory installment bond to pay for a new plow truck. Mr. Decker said the board had approved the purchase in July 2019, and it was included in the budget.
“Just a reminder for the board members, the initial purchase price was $240,000. When we applied for the bond with USDA, they approved an $80,000 grant. In addition to the $80,000, we need another $160,000 to pay for the balance of the truck,” Mr. Decker said.
According to the amortization schedule, one payment of $13,693 will be due on Sept. 1.
“That will be the only payment that we’re required to make this year,” he said.
Council member Nancy Lynch recalled Mr. Decker explaining that the truck could be paid off in two years, but the situation had changed.
“Now, with the change in our financial situation with the town, it may take a little bit longer,” she said.
Municipalities like Stockholm could potentially lose state funding in light of the coronavirus pandemic, with little to no revenue coming in to the state with New York on pause and businesses closed.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has indicated that, without an influx of federal aid, there could be massive cuts to local governments, schools and hospitals.
“If you were to allocate the shortfall on a flat basis across, you would be cutting schools 20 percent, local governments 20 percent, and hospitals 20 percent,” Gov. Cuomo said.
