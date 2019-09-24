Man faces drug charges after Massena entry stop
MASSENA — State police on Aug. 27 charged Ian A. Harris, 19, of West Newton, Mass., with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Troopers said at 11 a.m. on Aug. 27 at the Massena Port of Entry Seaway International Bridge, Mr. Harris was found in possession of a quantity of marijuana, and an e-cigarette vaporizer cartridge containing THC oil. Items were found by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

Mr. Harris was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.

