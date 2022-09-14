POTSDAM — There are two new stop signs in place near Canton-Potsdam Hospital aimed at slowing traffic during the hospital’s expansion project.
The new signs went up Wednesday at the three-way intersection of Leroy and Grove streets, and the four-way intersection of Cottage and Waverly streets.
Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said the signs are temporary and will be up throughout the expansion, probably for the next two years or so.
“We’re trying to slow traffic down,” Mr. Thompson said. “Because of the heavy traffic, we don’t want any unfortunate mishaps between the heavy equipment and people trying to get to the hospital.”
He expects heavier traffic flow on Leroy Street while the signs are in place.
“Use caution in those areas. Anywhere around the hospital at this time, there is obviously an increase in heavier commuter traffic than we’re used to seeing. I’d ask our citizens to be careful and use caution in the area of St. Lawrence Health,” he said Wednesday.
Canton-Potsdam Hospital is going through with a $71.8 million, 121,000-square-foot expansion St. Lawrence Heath officials have dubbed a Regional Health Pavilion. The project is estimated to wrap up in 2025. It will double the hospital’s footprint and add 11 new emergency department rooms along with 15 new medical-surgical beds.
St. Lawrence Health recently bought a portion of Cottage Street from the village. When the expansion project is finished, that will become the new emergency department entrance. During the first phase of the project, patients and visitors will be asked to use the 25 Cottage St. parking lot. For the first 15 months of the anticipated 28-month project, there will be a temporary entrance on the Cottage Street side.
The permanent entrance, when finished, will be on the same side of the building as it is now. Part of the project will grade the land to reach the second floor, so the new main entrance will be one floor higher.
The emergency department entrance will be roughly where it is now, but with access on the Cottage Street side for ambulances and people picking up or dropping off ER patients.
Hospital officials have previously said they anticipate the new main entrance will open about halfway through the construction.
