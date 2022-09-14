Traffic pattern shifts near CPH

Potsdam has a new 3 way stop at the intersection of Grove and Leroy Streets, September 14, traffic at the intersection has increased with the temporary closure of Cottage Street. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily

POTSDAM — There are two new stop signs in place near Canton-Potsdam Hospital aimed at slowing traffic during the hospital’s expansion project.

The new signs went up Wednesday at the three-way intersection of Leroy and Grove streets, and the four-way intersection of Cottage and Waverly streets.

