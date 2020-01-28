CANTON — Local attorney Gregory P. Storie announced he will run for county court judge Tuesday afternoon on the steps of the St. Lawrence County Courthouse.
“I uphold the small-town family values of dependability, hard work and integrity,” Mr. Storie said before a group of about 20 people, including attorneys and family members. “These values will make me a fair and honest judge.”
Mr. Storie grew up on a farm in Rensselaer Falls, graduated from Canton’s Hugh C. Williams High School, completed his undergraduate program at SUNY Potsdam and received his law degree in 2005 from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
He then returned to the north country in 2007, and ran as a Democrat for Canton village justice in 2010, a race he won against Republican Carol Sheesley. Mr. Storie ran for town justice in 2012, but lost to Republican incumbent Cathleen E. O’Horo.
Mr. Storie has since worked in both county criminal and family court, with his focus on family court over the last few years.
In his family court experience, he said, he has worked with children and is primarily concerned with “protecting the most vulnerable among us from the most evil among us.”
After hearing about County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards’ retirement in December, Mr. Storie said he started to think about running for the seat shortly after. He said he made the decision to run last Thursday after taking some time to think through the opportunity.
“It’s a very difficult job,” Mr. Storie said last week. “I believe I can do the job very effectively and without controversy.”
Mr. Storie is now running as a Republican and said he supports the U.S. Constitution and “strongly support(s) the Second Amendment.”
He did not comment further on his Second Amendment support, stating he did not want to make campaign promises or commitments that would undermine the integrity of his candidacy.
“I have an unwavering set of values and a deep understanding of the people of St. Lawrence County,” he said. “That comes not only from my professional experiences, but from my life in the village of Rensselaer Falls, from the farm I grew up on, to the life I now live with my wife and son.”
