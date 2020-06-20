Registered Republican, Conservative and Independence Party primary voters in St. Lawrence County will choose between Former District Attorney Nicole M. Duvé and former Canton Town Justice Gregory P. Storie for County Court Judge. Ms, Duvé is also running on the Democrat and Working Families Party lines.
Former County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards retired in December, setting up a November election for the 10-year term seat.
Ms. Duvé, who was district attorney from 2006 until 2013, was appointed in 2015 as principal law clerk to Judge Richards. She has continued in that role since the judge’s retirement, assisting eight other judges assigned from throughout the state’s Fourth Judicial District to cover County Court until a new judge can be elected. She served in a similar capacity for Franklin County Judge Robert G. Main Jr. from 1998 to 2005.
She was twice elected Potsdam town justice between 1998 and 2005, stepping down when she was elected district attorney. While district attorney, Ms. Duvé was cross-designated as a special assistant United States attorney for the Northern District of New York, served on the executive committee of the state District Attorney’s Association and participated in the establishment of the Judicial Diversion Program (Drug Court) and Integrated Domestic Violence Court.
A north country native, Ms. Duvé received her B.A. degree from SUNY Potsdam and her juris doctor degree from Albany Law School of Union University.
Mr. Storie grew up on a farm in Rensselaer Falls, graduated from Canton’s Hugh C. Williams High School, completed his undergraduate program at SUNY Potsdam and received his law degree in 2005 from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
He ran as a Democrat for Canton village justice in 2010, a race he won against Republican Carol Sheesley. Mr. Storie ran for town justice in 2012, but lost to Republican incumbent Cathleen E. O’Horo.
Mr. Storie has since worked in both county criminal and family court, with his focus on family court over the last few years.
