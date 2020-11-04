CANTON — More than 35,000 in-person voters marked ballots for the open St. Lawrence County Court judge seat during last week’s early voting period and on Election Day, with preliminary results indicating Gregory P. Storie leads Nicole M. Duvé by about 8,100 votes.
As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, all 81 voting districts in the county reported vote tallies from in-person ballots.
The county Board of Elections reports Ms. Duvé, who carried the nomination of the Democrat and Working Families parties, garnered 13,413 in-person votes, 38.3%. Mr. Storie, representing the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties, had brought in the remaining 61.7% with 21,565 votes.
“It’s not over yet, and I’m certainly not celebrating yet, but I’m pretty happy so far,” Mr. Storie, a family court attorney, said from his Rensselaer Falls home among a small group of family and friends at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
The county Board of Elections sent 10,211 requested mail-in ballots for the 2020 election, and by Tuesday morning, 8,485 had been received. Ballots postmarked with a Nov. 3 date — or earlier — will be accepted through Nov. 10.
Ms. Duvé, principal law clerk for county court, said she spent the evening with her campaign manager and later with family at her Potsdam home, looking toward absentee counts next week.
“I remember the days we didn’t have early voting, and of course we didn’t have the pandemic, and a rush of absentee ballots,” she said. “The waiting is hard.”
The next St. Lawrence County criminal judge will fill the seat left vacant by Judge Jerome J. Richards’ February retirement. Since Judge Richards’ exit, out-of-county judges have assisted with proceedings, and day-to-day court duties have been handled by St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge John F. Richey.
Ms. Duvé, of Potsdam, or Mr. Storie, of Rensselaer Falls, will make rounds at the courthouse and courtrooms, host chamber meetings and serve New York’s largest county for a 10-year-term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.