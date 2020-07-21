CANTON — Standing at the southeast corner of Main and Park streets Monday afternoon in the village of Canton, strikers raised fists and signs in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Waves of rallies and marches continue to break in communities nationwide, now 58 days since George Perry Floyd Jr. was killed after then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. The body cameras of two officers on scene May 25 audio recorded Mr. Floyd pleading for breath 24 times and calling “momma” at least 10 before becoming unresponsive.
Monday afternoon’s local strike, which took place in concert with similar strikes across the country, began with a nine-minute silence in remembrance of Mr. Floyd.
Gathering at noon, about 20 people then chanted and stood at the intersection for an hour.
“We are utilizing what’s viewed as our most valuable asset, which is our labor, that’s why we’re on strike,” North Country Poor People’s Campaign leader Jamey Merkel said. “We’ve been out protesting everywhere, across the country, across the state, and people still don’t get it. People still aren’t listening, which is why we’re using our labor, that’s what’s valuable to those in power.”
Hosted by the North Country Poor People’s Campaign and supported by the Black Lives Matter North Country Organizing Collective, the Canton strike was part of the national Strike for Black Lives initiative, which designated July 20 as a walkout day. With official support from a total of more than 60 regional and national organizations, Strikes for Black Lives called for action from elected officials, corporations and the collective American people.
Four demands pulsed in communities from coast to coast: Union organizing opportunities for all workers, regardless of place of employment; immediate corporate action to dismantle racism, white supremacy and economic exploitation; commitments from elected officials to rewrite and reimagine systems and legislation that would enable Black communities to thrive; and justice for Black communities.
The national-level Poor People’s Campaign: A Call for Moral Revival was born out of the mid-20th century Civil Rights Movement and the Poor People’s March on Washington less than two months after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968. The expanding and evolving organization has since established state and regional chapters, revitalized in 2018, and all dedicated to building power against four systemic pillars: racism, poverty, militarism and ecological devastation.
“Our goals are to build unity among the poor and dispossessed, building power and a movement from the bottom up instead of top down, because when we build a movement from the bottom up, we’re not leaving anyone behind,” Jamey Merkel said, adding that fusion organizing, or uniting across lines of historic division, is at the core of the PPC. “We believe that racism and poverty are immoral and wrong, and that it is all of our duties to be fighting against racism. White supremacy, of course, is negatively impacting Black people and other people of color, but it’s hurting white people, too. Maybe in different ways, but white supremacy is hurting all of us.”
The North Country PPC meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday each month, currently over Zoom Technologies. More information about the PPC is posted to poorpeoplescampaign.org.
Lifting a sign that read, “Strike for Black lives. Support dismantling racism and white supremacy,” Saranac Lake resident Steve DeHond said sustained organizing momentum is key to that dismantling goal.
“We always talk about how ‘we’ve got to change this,’ but nothing happens,” Mr. DeHond said. “We just can’t let it go this time. It’s time to speak up and show up, so that’s why I’m here, and for my kids and for future generations.”
Mr. DeHond rallied with hundreds of people last month in Saranac Lake, in support of Black lives. But, he said, a demonstration’s turnout is not indicative of its power.
“Small, large, that’s not as critical,” he said. “It’s about people showing up to keep pushing.”
