CANTON — The blasting winds this week left Canton recreation services largely unscathed, according to Recreation Director Meghan E. Richardson.
She said a large willow tree uprooted and smacked the roof of the pavilion on outer Lincoln Street, “but we got very lucky as it left less than a dozen holes due to little branches,” she said.
The village Department of Public Works has patched them, and Ms. Richardson said her department is working to get insurance claims for the damage.
She also said two trees fell from the wind at Bend in the River Park.
“Fortunately, it happened after everyone left for the night,” she said. “We lucked out pretty well with wind damage.”
Ms. Richardson discussed some updates for the Recreation Department.
She said the old, single-wire fence at Taylor Park has been replaced, as it was “basically not a fence anymore” due to deterioration. Now, it has been remade with steel posts and cage-wire fencing.
“The purpose of the fence is that when people are in the park, they know where the barrier is so they don’t go on private property,” she said.
She added that the Recreation Department is investigating the possibility of grooming a couple of holes on the Partridge Run Golf Course to be used during the winter for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
She said a few holes will be groomed as part of a trial period which, if all goes well, could extend to the whole course in the future.
Boards for the outdoor court beside the pavilion finally arrived on Monday, Ms. Richardson said, following two months of manufacturing and shipping delays. However, she said it’s too late to install them now, and it will have to wait until spring. She said the court is used for outdoor hockey in the winter and lacrosse and soccer in the spring and summer.
As a result, the outdoor ice rink will not be serviceable this winter.
