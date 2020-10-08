MASSENA — Area students are invited to participate in a patriotic contest sponsored locally by VFW Post 1143 in Massena, with an opportunity to advance to the district, state and national levels of competition.
Students in grades nine through 12 can submit entries for the 2020-21 Voice of Democracy audio essay contest. The theme is, “Is this the country the founders envisioned?”
Students in grades six through eight can submit an entry for the Patriots Pen essay contest. The theme is “What is patriotism to me?”
Entries do not have to be related to a VFW or VFW Auxiliary member. Entries must be submitted to local VFW Post 1143 by Oct. 31.
New this year for ages 6 to 16 is “Spread patriotism through song — Get excited for the red, white and blue national anthem singing contest.”
Contestants may sing in an arrangement and genre of their choice for a chance to win a $1,000 national prize. Entries are due to VFW Post 1143 by Oct. 31.
The contest is open to students enrolled in public, private or parochial schools, or a home study program in the following districts: St. Lawrence Central School, Massena Central School, Madrid-Waddington Central School, Salmon River Central School, Brushton-Moira Central School, Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Malone Central School, Trinity Catholic School and Holy Name of Jesus Academy.
For more information, contact VFW Post 1143 Scholarship Chair Frani Marcil at 315-769-3434 or 315-769-3912.
