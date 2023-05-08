Search resumes today for student reported to jump off Potsdam span

Department of Environmental Conservation Police searches the Raquette River below the west dam in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The body of a Clarkson student reported missing in the Raquette River on Friday was discovered Saturday afternoon by New York State Police divers.

The student was reported missing by friends at 2:06 a.m. Friday morning, according to a Potsdam Police Department press release. The student was reportedly swimming in the river.

