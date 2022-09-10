Students are back at Canton Central School

Mateo Brown waves to his mom as he gets on the bus for the first day of 7th grade at McKenney Middle School. Tom Graser/Plaindealer

CANTON — Canton Central School welcomed students back from summer break on Tuesday.

On Sept. 2, Superintendent Ronald P. Burke delivered the first of his monthly newsletters to students and parents.

