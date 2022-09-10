Students are back at Canton Central School

CANTON — Canton Central School welcomed students back from summer break on Tuesday.
On Sept. 2, Superintendent Ronald P. Burke delivered the first of his monthly newsletters to students and parents.
The free meal program provided under a U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver due to the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer available, Mr. Burke wrote.
“We have enjoyed serving all of our students lunch at no-cost to you for the past two years, but our current guidance from the USDA does not allow us to serve free meals to students in the 2022-2023 school year,” he wrote.
The cost for student meals this year will be:
Milk: 50 cents
Banford breakfast: $1.45
Banford lunch: $2.65
MS/HS breakfast: $1.45
MS/HS lunch: $2.90
It is important for families to complete an application for free and reduced-cost meals, Mr. Burke wrote.
“You are highly encouraged to fill out the free and reduced meal application for your family. Applications are now available along with pricing and payment options. The USDA will continue to update us throughout the school year, and we will notify you of new policies as they become available,” he wrote. “Families who fill out these forms are eligible for additional benefits including reduced college testing and application fees as well as helping to provide essential funding for our school.”
Mr. Burke also addressed bus and walking safety in his newsletter.
The most important element of bus safety involves the loading and unloading of children. Please reinforce these safety measures with your child:
“Only cross the road when the driver signals that it is safe to do so,” the newsletter says. “Parents waiting for the loading or unloading of students need to refrain from giving signals for children to cross.”
When waiting on the side of the road for the bus, “students must be a safe distance from the road until the bus comes to a complete stop and the doors open. Students walking to school are reminded to carefully cross the street. With an increasing number of electric vehicles, students need to look and listen for oncoming traffic before crossing the street.”
There are several new teachers and staff members at Canton Central.
They include:
Samuel Bailey, music teacher
Kori Barkley, elementary teacher
Kirstie Bigwarfe, elementary teacher
Jennifer Brown, elementary teacher
Brigette Conklin, family consumer science teacher
Mindy Davis, elementary teacher
Erin Elliott, English teacher
Michelle Filiatrault, elementary AIS teacher
Chandler Fobare, bus mechanic/driver
Lauren Guilfoil, speech/language teacher
Renae Hewey, food service helper
Linnette Irish, aide
Greg Kiah, dean of students
Kristin McCrory, English teacher
Jeff Meyers, teaching assistant
Frances Monroe, speech pathologist
Shane Pickering, science teacher
Kelsie Polniak, teaching assistant
Katie Poupore, Spanish teacher
Devborah Smith, middle school special education teacher
Sara Smith, senior account clerk
Krista Thompson, elementary teacher
Julia Watson, 9-12 instructional support room
Robyn Watson, middle school secretary
Gleason Walley, technology teacher
Amanda White, position change from elementary teacher to special education teacher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.