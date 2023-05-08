Students at St. Catherine of Siena Academy enjoy Earth Week activities

Dana Barry (at the end of the last row on the right) joins a class at the academy to display the ACS pamphlets about algae. Photo provided

CANTON — For Earth Week, using the theme The Curious Chemistry of Amazing Algae, Clarkson’s Dana Barry discussed important information about algae and carried out exciting activities with students at St. Catherine of Siena Academy.

Mrs. Barry distributed colorful pamphlets about algae to the participants. She told them that algae produce over half of the oxygen that we breathe and that they are a source of food and biofuel. Algae mostly grow in freshwater or saltwater and are plant-like organisms without true roots, leaves, or flowers. Red and brown algae (often called seaweed) are only found in saltwater. Green algae are often present as slimy material in fish tanks and swimming pools.

