Students at St. Catherine of Siena Academy enjoy Earth Week activities

CANTON — For Earth Week, using the theme The Curious Chemistry of Amazing Algae, Clarkson’s Dana Barry discussed important information about algae and carried out exciting activities with students at St. Catherine of Siena Academy.
Mrs. Barry distributed colorful pamphlets about algae to the participants. She told them that algae produce over half of the oxygen that we breathe and that they are a source of food and biofuel. Algae mostly grow in freshwater or saltwater and are plant-like organisms without true roots, leaves, or flowers. Red and brown algae (often called seaweed) are only found in saltwater. Green algae are often present as slimy material in fish tanks and swimming pools.
Clarkson Research Professor Barry mentioned that nori (from red algae) is used for sushi wrap and that carrageenan, an extract from red algae, helps make food items like ice cream thick and creamy.
She gave the students some candy with a beautiful blue coating, where the color came from spirulina, a type of blue-green algae. Also, she described bioluminescence, the chemical reaction between luciferin and oxygen.
In addition to the academy, Mrs. Barry provided hard copy and electronic resources for Earth Week to teachers at the Banford Elementary School in Canton, St. Lawrence Ave. Elementary School in Potsdam, and Trinity Catholic School in Massena.
