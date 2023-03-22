Students preparing to send experiments to International Space Station

Once again, students are getting ready to send experiments to the International Space Station (ISS). In September of 2022, Clarkson University’s Clarkson Discovery Challenge-Space (CDC-Space) kicked off its Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) Mission 17. Clarkson University photo

POTSDAM — Once again, students are getting ready to send experiments to the International Space Station (ISS). In September of 2022, Clarkson University's Clarkson Discovery Challenge-Space (CDC-Space) kicked off its Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) Mission 17.

This project is funded by a lead donation from Corning Incorporated and the Corning Incorporated Foundation. The program continues to strengthen the strong partnership between Clarkson University and K-12 in regional school districts.

